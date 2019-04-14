Mosenergo Pao (AOMOY) and China Yuchai International (CYD) Financial Contrast

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) and Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mosenergo Pao pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. China Yuchai International pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares China Yuchai International and Mosenergo Pao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $2.37 billion 0.29 $101.30 million $2.48 6.73 Mosenergo Pao $3.36 billion 0.36 $425.21 million N/A N/A

Mosenergo Pao has higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Yuchai International and Mosenergo Pao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mosenergo Pao 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Yuchai International currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Mosenergo Pao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mosenergo Pao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosenergo Pao has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and Mosenergo Pao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International 4.30% 25.87% 13.51% Mosenergo Pao 12.22% 9.71% 7.99%

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems for commercial vehicles. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of heat and hot water; provision of repair and reconstruction services, as well as rental and maintenance services; and sale of feed water. In addition, the company provides design and construction management services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

