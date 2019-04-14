Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

