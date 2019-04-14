Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €77.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.35 ($86.45).

Shares of BAS opened at €71.79 ($83.48) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 12-month high of €90.02 ($104.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

