Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 1,249 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,195,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $622,749,000 after acquiring an additional 256,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,352,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $344,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,419,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $270,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,609,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $180,268,000 after acquiring an additional 686,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 528,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

