Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,242 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 636,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MRCC opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

