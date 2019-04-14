Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TYPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ TYPE opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

