Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 64.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

