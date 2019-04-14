Mizuho Reiterates $75.00 Price Target for Starbucks (SBUX)

Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.
Shares of SBUX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 5,193,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,785. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,701 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,579,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $874,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,187 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.