Millennium Management LLC Takes $5.91 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,052.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $314,834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,272 shares of company stock valued at $378,855,992. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $169.88 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $91.19 and a 12-month high of $172.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

