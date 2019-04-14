Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 626,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Momo worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Momo by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 43,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Momo by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Momo by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16. Momo Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.45 million. Momo had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 21.19%. Momo’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Momo Inc (MOMO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/millennium-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-momo-inc-momo.html.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.