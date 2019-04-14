Millennium Management LLC Invests $6.18 Million in Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Stock

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 297,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBNK opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/millennium-management-llc-invests-6-18-million-in-guaranty-bancorp-gbnk-stock.html.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.