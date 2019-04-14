Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stake Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stake Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/micron-technology-inc-mu-stake-decreased-by-first-hawaiian-bank.html.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.