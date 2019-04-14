MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,824 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7,619.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 108,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,510 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $410,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $120,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

