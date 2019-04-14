MEX (MEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

MEX (CURRENCY:MEX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, MEX has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and HADAX. MEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $317,452.00 worth of MEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00385378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.01376864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00217866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006109 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MEX Token Profile

MEX’s total supply is 1,939,999,970 tokens. MEX’s official website is introduce.mex.link . MEX’s official Twitter account is @Global_MEX

MEX Token Trading

MEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

