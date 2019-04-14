Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Takes Position in Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of GH stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -27.69. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-takes-position-in-guardant-health-inc-gh.html.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.