Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $235,000 Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 349.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUTH. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.18 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $770.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

