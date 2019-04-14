Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $224,000 Stake in Cerus Co. (CERS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 304.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cerus were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $65,424.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $50,420.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,650 shares of company stock worth $257,460. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

