Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRET. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

