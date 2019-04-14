Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 11,353 Shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 345.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 171,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $106.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

