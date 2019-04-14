MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of AppFolio Inc (APPF)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,668,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,842,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,842,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,279,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,644,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

