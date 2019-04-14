MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 25,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.46 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

