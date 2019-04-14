MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Hydraulics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $465,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 10,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $865,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.51 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

