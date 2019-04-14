MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

WMS opened at $27.64 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $63,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

