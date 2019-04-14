Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.09 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00010200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, OKEx, Kyber Network and Livecoin. Metal has a total market cap of $23.09 million and $2.80 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00379971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.01407341 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00219597 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00026616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,762,284 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

