Merus (MRUS) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
NASDAQ MRUS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.06. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.74.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.
