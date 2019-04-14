Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $1.90 Million Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after buying an additional 15,035,201 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,525,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,781,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,476,000 after buying an additional 2,626,045 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,811,000 after buying an additional 1,122,165 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

