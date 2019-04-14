Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.04 Million in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO) Stock

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. grace capital boosted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.
ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 52-week low of $530.00 and a 52-week high of $689.99.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.