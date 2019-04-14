Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.04 Million in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO) Stock

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. grace capital boosted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 52-week low of $530.00 and a 52-week high of $689.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2179 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

