Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 36,552 Target Co. (TGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,552 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.
In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.