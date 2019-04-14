Melon Reaches Market Cap of $10.34 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Melon has a total market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $12,888.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.71 or 0.00168988 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Kraken, IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00372360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.01380551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00219503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bitsane, IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

