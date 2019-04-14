MediBloc [QRC20] One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,829.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $22,829.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,092.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.03231434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.26 or 0.05517291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.01546012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.01284631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00123883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.01358722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00317813 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00030011 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.