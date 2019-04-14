Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Position Boosted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,140,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,094,000 after purchasing an additional 523,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,140,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,094,000 after purchasing an additional 523,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,376,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,095,000 after purchasing an additional 723,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 393,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,531,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.79 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $77,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

