Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964,423 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32,825.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $13,857,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 185.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 449,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $75,146,000 after acquiring an additional 291,691 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $191.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $192.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

