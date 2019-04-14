Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Cap of $21.47 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $1.89 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002819 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Kucoin and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.01540539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002173 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

