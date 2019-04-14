Matador Resources (MTDR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.95. 3,636,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,431,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

