Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,315. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $444.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.54 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 80.59% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

