Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $651,399.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $170.65 and a 52-week high of $240.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

