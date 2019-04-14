Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.09.

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

VAC stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $273,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,115,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

