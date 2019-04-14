Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 69,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/manning-napier-group-llc-increases-position-in-mueller-water-products-inc-mwa.html.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.