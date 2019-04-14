Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after buying an additional 539,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,007,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,652 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,672,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial lowered Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of O opened at $71.31 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

