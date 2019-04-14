Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 216,138 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.17 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

