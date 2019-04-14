Man Group (EMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.43 ($2.25).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 147.10 ($1.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.35 ($2.58).

In other news, insider Jonathan Sorrell sold 202,871 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £275,904.56 ($360,518.18).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.