Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,942,824 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 3,017,034 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 753,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Maiden news, Director Yehuda Neuberger bought 41,716 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,458. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 163,633 shares of company stock valued at $130,691 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Maiden by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Maiden from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Maiden has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($2.54). The firm had revenue of $521.71 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 97.94%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

