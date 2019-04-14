Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, the investment thesis on Magellan Midstream is being recalibrated to a Sell. Units of the publicly traded partnership have lost 0.4% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Production/Pipeline MLP industry, which has increased 8% over the same period. With the headwinds affecting growth here to stay for the foreseeable future, the stock is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon. First and foremost, the weak outlook for Magellan Midstream's crude oil transportation unit is a major concern. The delay in project completions and cost overruns need to be factored in as well, while MLP valuations will be largely disconnected from business fundamentals as long as the hoopla over the tax policy change by FERC continues. Considering these factors, Magellan Midstream is viewed as a risky bet, which forms the basis of the bearish stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.43.

MMP opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $127,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $225,254.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $412,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,112.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 391.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

