A year after buying startup Story, Macy’s is currently bringing the retail concept into life at 36 shops in 15 states including its Manhattan flagship.

The concept, which continues every 2 months and curates product around an issue, comes at a time when department stores such as Macy’s are trying to rethink the way to excite shoppers that are increasingly going online.

Malls and many stores are now experimenting with rotating product that will keep shoppers coming back.

Macy’s first Story, known as Color, started Wednesday and is anchored by three large brands: MAC Cosmetics, crayon maker Crayola and jeans giant Levi Strauss & Co.. But the shop, awash in vibrant colors, features items from approximately 70 companies such as books, brightly colored T-shirts dishes , candles and candy.

The typical Story store carries about 400 things having an average price of about $20. The majority of the items are impulse buys that shoppers do not need like a pizza cutter shaped just like a bicycle or socks. The Manhattan Story is approximately 7,500 square feet, whereas another stores average about 1,500 square feet.

But Macy’s is also currently enjoying the experience. Macy’s plans events such as workshops and beauty courses which educate customers how to style custom patches for their denim coats. In 30 Story theory shops, shoppers may make their own makeup palettes in channels.

Macy’s venture is being closely watched by industry watchers . She can be currently working on projects which will bring more innovation into Macy’s and has devoted to this Story theory.

In an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, the CEO Jeff Gennette of Macy stated he hopes that the Story concept will get customers to store more frequently, while also attracting younger customers. But Gennette reported that using Shechtman, who combined Macy’s at the new job of new experience innovation, is supporting Macy’s think outside the box.

“This isn’t going to change the trajectory of both all Macy’s, however it does change how we are perceived,” Gennette explained. “It’s helping us rethink how we can go much faster and more in the speed of the client.”

Gennette dropped to estimate sales for Story notion, but he said he believes it can be just as powerful as the shop of Shechtman in lower Manhattan, which is closing with the opening of this Herald Square store.

