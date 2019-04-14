Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 106,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,427,000 after purchasing an additional 267,997 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

