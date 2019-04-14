Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,600 Shares of Portland General Electric (POR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 56,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

POR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-1600-shares-of-portland-general-electric-por.html.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.