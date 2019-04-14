Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $623,000 Holdings in Stepan (SCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Stepan by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

SCL opened at $89.64 on Friday. Stepan has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $93,430.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $179,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 500 shares of company stock worth $45,141 and sold 17,927 shares worth $1,664,845. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $623,000 Holdings in Stepan (SCL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/macquarie-group-ltd-has-623000-holdings-in-stepan-scl.html.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.