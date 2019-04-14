Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 202 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,319,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

GLPG opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.68. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

