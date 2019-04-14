Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.2% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

