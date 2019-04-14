M.D.C. (MDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:MDC opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $858.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,630,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $81,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,089 shares of company stock worth $5,611,678 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

